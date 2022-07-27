The name Brody Cress is synonymous with the tradition of Wyoming rodeo. His rodeo background is impressive, as the reigning 2021 Wrangler NFR champ standing in second place for the all-time NFR average titles in saddle bronc riding. As of today, he stands in second place for saddle bronc riding in 2022. Talk about impressive. And now, it looks like Cress is stepping into a new arena - the whiskey distilling trade.

Pine Bluffs Distilling, one of Wyoming's premier craft whiskey distilleries, has announced a collaboration with Brody Cress on their Facebook page. The special edition whiskey was hand-picked by Cress and is called the Bucking Brody Cress.

A Glance at the Bucking Brody Cress Whiskey

The Bucking Brody Cress Whiskey bottle looks fantastic. It features a bucking bronc on the bottle that perfectly depicts the spirit of Saddle Bronc Riding. The distillery describes the rye whiskey as "strong, smooth and complex...just like saddle bronc riding." It sounds delicious.

Cress choosing to work with Pine Bluffs distilling makes perfect sense. The distillery is as Wyoming as it gets, using local grains while staying community-centric. Pine Bluff's Distilling prides itself on "grain to glass" distilling - they put as much work into their whiskey as Brody does into his riding.

Meet Brody Cress (and Try the Bucking Brody Cress Whiskey) Tomorrow, July 28

If you want to give the whiskey a try AND meet Brody Cress at the same time, Pine Bluffs Distillery is hosting a bottle signing tomorrow. You can get Cress' autograph while enjoying some smooth libations and pizza from Wally's Wood Fired Pizza from 5 to 8 p.m. tomorrow at Pine Bluff's Distilling. Brody will be autographing bottles from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information on Brody Cress' release at Pine Bluff's Distilling, click here.