National Finals Rodeo Headed Down the Stretch

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty at the Nationa Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with 2 rounds to go. In the saddle bronc, Hillsdale's Brody Cress is holding a slim 3.5 point lead in the average over Chase Brooks. The average pays over $69,000 so there's a lot at stake. In Thursday's 7th round, Cress has a 75.5 which was out of the money and he sits the 3rd in the world standings. trailing Stetson Wright by $59,000 and change. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston was also out of the money last night with a 76.5. He is 3rd in the average and 4th in the world standings.

In the bareback, Buffalo native Cole Reiner placed 9th in last night's round with an 80.5. He is still 4th in the average but has dropped to 7th in the world standings. Gillette's Amanda Welsh had a tough go of it last night in the barrel racing with a time of 19.12. She is now 11th in the average and remains 6th in the world standings.

In team roping, former Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College cowboy Trey Yates along with partner Tyler Wade placed 10th in last night's round with a time of 8 and 9. They are 13th in the average and Yates from the heeler spot is 9th in the world standings. In bull riding, former Northwest College competitor Shane Procter with a no score and sits in 11th in the average and 13th in the world standings.

The 9th round of the NFR will be tonight from Vegas and the 10th and final round will be on Saturday.

