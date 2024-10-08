‘Young Frankenstein’ Promises an Entertaining Night of Madcap Fun at the Casper College

Casper College press release by Lisa Icenogle:

The first production of the new theater and dance season at Casper College is Mel Brooks’ Broadway musical version of his 1974 film “Young Frankenstein” on Oct. 11-12 and 17-20.

The musical is based on Brooks’ hit 1974 comedy film “Young Frankenstein,” which starred Gene Wilder as Young Frankenstein. The film was a parody of Universal horror hits of the 1930s, specifically “Frankenstein” and “The Bride of Frankenstein.”

“The Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein” tells the story of Frederick Frankenstein, who inherits his late grandfather Victor’s estate in Transylvania. Leaving his neurotic finance Elizabeth behind, Frederick travels to Transylvania, where he meets Igor and Inga. The three head to the Frankenstein castle, where they are welcomed by Frau Blucher, the castle’s housekeeper. Despite his original denial of having any connection to his grandfather, Frederick soon finds himself working to bring a creature back to life. “The Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein” will keep audiences in stitches.

New theater instructor Joel Shura is directing the musical. Dance instructor Amy Fitzsimmons choreographs, Cameron Michael Fehring directs the music, and Nathan Baker, music instructor, directs the orchestra.

“There’s no better way to entertain the community and showcase the incredible talents working within the Department of Theatre and Dance at Casper College than with a comedy filled with monsters, tap dancing, and great fun,” said Shura.

Tickets for “The Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein” are on sale online at caspercollegearts.cc, at the box office, or by phone at 307-268-2500. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students aged 5 to 18. Evening performances begin at 7:30 and matinees at 2 p.m.

The Empey Studio Theatre is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College Campus.

