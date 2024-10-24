Young Female Runaway Located in Wyoming After High-Speed Chase

A juvenile female reported as a runaway in Westminster, Colorado is safe after being located by members of the Cheyenne Police Department. She was discovered with an 18-year-old male who led officers on a high-speed pursuit this morning.



On October 24, at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers were called to assist the Westminster Police Department with a runaway juvenile case. It was believed that the juvenile was in Cheyenne with a teenager she met online, later identified as Ethan Cundiff, of Rockport, Indiana.



A responding officer located Cundiff and the juvenile in a red passenger car near the 5700 block of Education Drive. As the officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and asked Cundiff to exit, he accelerated away. The officer then returned to his vehicle and followed, initiating a pursuit toward I-25.



Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and Laramie County Sheriff's Office Deputies joined in the pursuit and continued following north for several miles. Cundiff drove recklessly at high speeds, at times swerving between lanes of traffic. A CPD officer pulled in front of the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips which stopped the vehicle along the side of the Interstate.



Officers and troopers gave the driver multiple commands to exit the vehicle. Cundiff complied and was booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of kidnapping, reckless driving, reckless endangering, fleeing and eluding, interference of custody, and possession of marijuana. He was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of Indiana.



The juvenile is safe and has been reunited with her family.

