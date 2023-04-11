67th Annual Casper College Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo This Weekend

The Casper College Rodeo team's 67th Annual Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo will take place this weekend in Casper (April 14-16) at The Arena.

The Thunderbird men are heading into this week’s rodeo in second place in the Central Rocky Mountain Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The T-Birds currently have 3850 points, 1141.66 points behind the first-place University of Wyoming Cowboys and 725 points ahead of the third-place Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles.

Currently, Braden Brost holds fifth place in the Men’s All-around. In saddle bronc riding, Casper claims eight spots in the field of 15, including James Perrin in second place with 470 points, Kasey Rosendahl in third place with 445 points, and Colten Powell in fourth with 395 points.

In bareback riding, Casper holds first place with 1125 points from Myles Carlson. Brost is in fourth place in tie-down roping with 280 points, 265 points behind first place. Ethan Mazurenko sits in fifth place with 345 points.

Two CC cowboys, Weston Mills and Kolby Bradley, share third place in team roping header with 390 points. In team roping heeler, Carson Johnson sits first with 705 points, Brost is third with 390 points and Trae Smith at fourth with 290 points.

The top two schools will send full six-man and four-woman teams to the year-end College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, but the top three scorers in each event are also sent to the CNFR to compete for their school. The Thunderbirds have one more rodeo after this weekend at the University of Wyoming. If the men continue to do well, fans will be able to see a number of Casper College T-Birds represent the college and community at the CNFR June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Casper College employees and students are admitted to all the rodeo performances free of charge. Both groups are also encouraged to dress in their best rodeo jeans and shirts on Friday to show support for the team, something the college has always done.

The rodeo will feature three performances: Friday and Saturday evening at 7 and the final performance at 10 a.m. Sunday. Cowboy church will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for those 60 or older, $4 for students 13-17, free for children 12 and under, and $17 to see all three rodeos. Tickets can be purchased at The Arena box office on the day of each performance. The Arena is located at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. For those unable to attend in person, the rodeo will be livestreamed here.

