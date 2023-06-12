PhotoFest: College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday

The College National Finals Rodeo kicked off in Casper on Sunday with the Bulls, Broncs, and Breakaway event. The rodeo this year is full of NFR-quality athletes and stock as well. The University of Wyoming men and women both qualified as a team so they'll have 7 contestants each and that goes for the Casper College men as well.

In yesterday's performances, UW's Donny Profitt was 9th in the bareback with a 76. He was a 4-time state champion wrestler while attending Kemmerer High School. His teammate Brice Patterson is 12th in the bareback with a 75.5 with Myles Carlson of Casper College 13th with a 73.5. Weston Timberman of Clarendon College in Texas is the current leader in the bareback with an 81.5. He is the nephew of former world champion bareback rider and Mills native Kelly Timberman.

There were only 2 qualified efforts in bull riding yesterday and the bulls always have the upper hand in the CNFR. In the breakaway roping, Hayden Thompson of Yoder turned in a time of 2.9 in the first go-round so she is 13th. She competes for Gillette College and won the national high school championship in goat tying in 2022. LCCC's Peyton Feyder had a no time in the first go of this event,

The CNFR has a big slack round on Monday and another on Tuesday. The first-night performance will be on Tuesday in Casper and the rodeo runs the rest of the week concluding on Saturday with the championship short-go.

We have a few photos to share from the Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway event from Sunday and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

