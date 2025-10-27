30+ Yellowstone Tourists Came for the Scenery, Stayed When their Cars Got Stuck

All Yellowstone National Park roads south of Mammoth Hot Springs are staying closed Monday, giving visitors an unexpected crash course in “tourists + cars + snow = bad idea.” Officials pulled the plug on travel Sunday evening after more than 30 vehicles got stranded, slid off, or otherwise auditioned for a winter blooper reel.

The National Park Service closed the roads at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, citing hazardous conditions and a serious need for snow shovels, grit, and maybe some magic. Heavy snow and gusty winds weren’t planning to take a break either, keeping visibility low and tempers high.

“Visitor safety is our top priority,” park staff said, probably while sipping hot cocoa and watching the chaos unfold. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, but yes… it’s a winter storm out there.”

The closure covers all roads south of Mammoth Hot Springs, meaning Old Faithful, Canyon Village, and Yellowstone Lake are temporarily off-limits for anyone not equipped with skis or a snowcoach. Officials will reassess conditions today and share updates for anyone still holding onto road-trip dreams.

Yellowstone’s interior roads usually close in early November to get ready for winter, when only snowmobiles and snowcoaches are allowed. For now, visitors are reminded that early-season storms like this are basically the park’s way of saying, “Welcome to Wyoming—hope you like snow!” Roads typically reopen in mid-December, letting tourists explore Yellowstone’s frosty beauty safely, without the added thrill of unplanned slide-offs.

And by the way, if you've never been to the park during the colder months it's definitely worth checking out. Sure, summer crowds and hot tourist buses have their charm—but winter in Yellowstone is a whole other level. Snow blankets the landscape, geysers puff dramatically against icy backdrops, and wildlife roams freely without selfie-stick interruptions.

Access is limited to snowmobiles, snowcoaches, and brave hikers, which means fewer cars, more quiet, and an almost magical sense of isolation. Hot springs steaming in the crisp air, frozen waterfalls, and elk or bison wandering through snow-dusted meadows make it a bucket-list experience that’s equal parts breathtaking and Instagram-ready—just bring your warmest socks.

