The United States Attorney’s Office has completed the forfeiture of four firearms, multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition, and a vehicle connected to an attempted domestic terrorist attack in Yellowstone National Park in 2024.

The violent plot unfolded on the night of July 3, 2024, when Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner held a woman at gunpoint for roughly two hours at Canyon Village. During the ordeal, Fussner allegedly revealed his plan to carry out a mass shooting in the park on Independence Day. After releasing the victim around midnight, Fussner went into hiding.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers quickly established a perimeter around his intended targets, but early the next morning, Fussner emerged from the forest. He opened fire on the rangers with a semi-automatic rifle, prompting a shootout. Fussner was killed in the exchange, and one ranger sustained serious injuries to his foot.

Investigators recovered a Glock pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, and numerous magazines from Fussner. A 2021 Nissan Rogue, intended as a getaway vehicle, contained an additional pistol, a shotgun, and more ammunition. In the aftermath, federal authorities pursued forfeiture of the vehicle and all weapons and ammunition associated with the attack. Attempts by Fussner’s father and brother to claim the assets were unsuccessful.

Federal law allows for the forfeiture of assets used to facilitate certain crimes, including terrorism. Seized items are typically sold, with proceeds often used for victim restitution or other law enforcement purposes.

The Yellowstone case remains a stark reminder of the potential threats posed by domestic terrorism and the critical role of law enforcement in protecting public spaces.

As part of the National Park Service’s established protocol regarding officer-involved shootings, Yellowstone has released body worn camera footage from the July 4, 2024, shooting at Canyon Village. The community briefing video highlights significant sections of the footage captured by involved law enforcement officers and is intended to help the public gain a better understanding of what occurred. Some images and audio have been altered or concealed to protect the privacy of those involved.

You can see the footage here.

Stunning Photos of Yellowstone National Park in the Fall Take a "virtual visit" to the Park in autumn. Photos courtesy of the Nationa Park System and photographer Diane Renkin.