Nearly four years ago, a regular night near one of America’s most famous landmarks turned into a nightmare for a Yellowstone seasonal worker — finally, justice has been served.

Owen Thunder Kennedy, 25, from Farmington, New Mexico, was sentenced to a year in federal prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to assault by striking, beating, or wounding. The charges stem from an incident in the Old Faithful area on Sept. 15, 2021, where court records show Kennedy, clearly drunk at the time, shoved his hand under a coworker’s shorts and grabbed her genitals hard enough to cause real pain.

The assault was reported right away, kicking off an investigation by Yellowstone National Park Law Enforcement. That it happened in such a heavily trafficked tourist spot only made it more shocking — but it also exposed the pressures and dangers seasonal workers face, crammed into tight living quarters and isolated housing for months at a time.

Kennedy wasn’t indicted until Sept. 16, 2025, and he entered a guilty plea on Dec. 5, 2025. On Feb. 20, 2026, Chief U.S. District Judge Kelly H. Rankin handed down the sentence in Cheyenne, Wyoming, under Case No. 25-CR-00133, capping a long road to accountability for a crime that shook Yellowstone’s workforce.

Yellowstone is famous for its geysers, wildlife, and sweeping views — but behind the Instagram-perfect scenery, life for seasonal employees can get messy, tense, and sometimes dangerous. Prosecutors said Kennedy’s actions were deliberate, causing real physical and emotional harm to the victim. The sentence reflects that seriousness while sending a message that park employees and visitors deserve protection, no matter how remote the location.

The case also serves as a warning about intoxication-fueled crimes in public spaces. Yellowstone draws thousands of visitors, and seasonal employees often work long, stressful hours under demanding conditions — circumstances that, unfortunately, can lead to dangerous behavior. Federal authorities stress that even in the middle of national parks, illegal acts won’t be ignored.

For Yellowstone and the people who work there, this is a stark reminder: sexual assault and workplace misconduct can’t be brushed off, even in the shadow of iconic geysers. Kennedy’s sentencing is a clear signal that unlawful conduct comes with real consequences, and victims’ voices matter.

As millions of visitors continue to stream into Yellowstone each year, authorities say ongoing training, awareness campaigns, and clear reporting systems are key to keeping everyone safe. For the survivor in this case, the legal resolution may not erase what happened — but it delivers justice and shows that accountability can catch up with offenders, even in the heart of America’s wildest landscapes.