Winter weather is making its presence known across Wyoming this morning. From southern parts of the state to many mountain routes, drivers are encountering snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick spots, and rapidly changing road conditions. Even though it’s been a relatively dry winter so far, these conditions can quickly create dangerous travel situations if motorists aren’t prepared.

Plow crews are working hard to keep highways open and safe, but they need space to do their jobs effectively. If you come up behind a snowplow, don’t crowd it. Snowplows move slowly for a reason—they’re clearing the road ahead. Wait until it’s safe and clear before passing.

Another important step before heading out is to clear all the snow and ice from your vehicle. Snow blowing off a roof, hood, or truck bed can reduce visibility for drivers behind you and create sudden hazards on the roadway.

When driving in winter conditions, slow down and increase your following distance. Snow and ice dramatically increase stopping distances, and even roads that appear clear may hide patches of black ice—especially on bridges, shaded areas, and mountain passes.

Before you start your trip, take a few minutes to know before you go. Check current road conditions, closures, and live web cameras to see what’s happening along your route. Wyoming travelers can visit wyoroad.info or check updates through the Wyoming 511 mobile app.

A little preparation and patience can make a big difference. Stay alert, give crews room to work, and help keep Wyoming roads safer for everyone this winter. ❄️🚗