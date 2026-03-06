Natrona County Arrest Log (03/05/26 - 03/06/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Estevan Lira Hernandez, 19 - DWUI - 1st

Skylar Fawver, 33 - NCIC Hit

Tram Tran, 32 - Criminal Trespass

Ryan Mauck, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Ruben Onestar, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Jesus Lopez-Palomino, 27 - Immigration Hold

Jose Chavez-Venegas, 34 - Immigration Hold

Luke Carpenter, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply X2, Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold

Heriberto Santana-Ruiz, 33 - Immigration Hold

Brenda Filter, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant X2, Possession - Plant

Jessie Sicocan, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeffrey Johnson, 40 - Fail to Appear

Justin Price, 43 - Contract Hold/Billing

Melinda Fetherolf, 45 - Fail to Comply

Jason Cane, 40 - Fail to Comply

Braden Picotte, 24 - Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing

Marlon Marshall, 60 - Fail to Comply X3

Alexander Phillips, 20 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone

Justin Hult, 43 - Possession - Plant, Powder, Interference, No Registration, Fail to Appear, Valid Driver's License

Dennis Little Whiteman, 59 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Israel Juarez, 36 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Apply pressure on neck or throat

4th Annual Natrona County Emergency Response Expo 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

🛒 Thrifting in Casper Fall is in full swing and it's a wonderful time to spice up your home and wardrobe with seasonal pieces. It's so easy to get new stuff with a few simple clicks and then wait for boxes to show up on your doorstep, but there's something refreshing about breathing new life into old pieces. Here are some of the things I found at Rescued Treasures in Casper 👇 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media