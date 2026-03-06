Natrona County Arrest Log (03/05/26 - 03/06/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/05/26 – 03/06/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Estevan Lira Hernandez, 19 - DWUI - 1st
Skylar Fawver, 33 - NCIC Hit
Tram Tran, 32 - Criminal Trespass
Ryan Mauck, 27 - Courtesy Hold
Ruben Onestar, 36 - Courtesy Hold
Jesus Lopez-Palomino, 27 - Immigration Hold
Jose Chavez-Venegas, 34 - Immigration Hold
Luke Carpenter, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply X2, Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold
Heriberto Santana-Ruiz, 33 - Immigration Hold
Brenda Filter, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant X2, Possession - Plant
Jessie Sicocan, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jeffrey Johnson, 40 - Fail to Appear
Justin Price, 43 - Contract Hold/Billing
Melinda Fetherolf, 45 - Fail to Comply
Jason Cane, 40 - Fail to Comply
Braden Picotte, 24 - Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing
Marlon Marshall, 60 - Fail to Comply X3
Alexander Phillips, 20 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
Justin Hult, 43 - Possession - Plant, Powder, Interference, No Registration, Fail to Appear, Valid Driver's License
Dennis Little Whiteman, 59 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
Israel Juarez, 36 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Apply pressure on neck or throat
