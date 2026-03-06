Converse County School District #1 (CCSD1) and the Douglas Police Department are actively investigating the electronic distribution of sexually explicit material involving middle school students, officials announced Wednesday.

In a joint statement, school and law enforcement leaders emphasized that, because the case involves minors, they cannot release personally identifiable information or specific details.

Authorities are asking parents and guardians to check their children’s phones, messaging apps, and social media accounts for inappropriate images or videos. Families are urged not to forward or share any material but to contact the Douglas Police Department if they discover content of concern.

“Our shared goal is to protect the safety, dignity, and well-being of all students,” the statement read. Officials also highlighted the situation as an opportunity to discuss responsible digital behavior and the serious consequences of sharing inappropriate content online.

The Douglas Police Department can be reached at (307) 358-3311, and the school district superintendent’s office at (307) 358-2942 for anyone with information that may assist the investigation.

Lieutenant Todd Matthews of the Douglas Police Department and Superintendent Ryan Mackey, Ed.D., thanked the community for its cooperation as authorities work to address the matter responsibly.

