It’s never too early to start scheming about summertime gardens, at least in my book. Last fall, I went a little wild and planted 100 tulip bulbs and half as many irises right in my front yard—because why not? I’m expecting my Easter lilies to come back like the rockstars they are, and I have a million dahlia bulbs begging to go back in the ground soon.

Last year, I started an ambitious garden project, and this year I’m hoping to see second-year hollyhocks shoot up tall and bold, blooming in a riot of colors. Meanwhile, I’ve been babying two North Pole Pines indoors since December—they started as mini Christmas trees in my kids’ rooms—and now I’m going full mad scientist, stratifying about 1,000 seeds in the fridge.

I’ve been picking the brains of my Master Gardener friends like a sponge—maybe next year I’ll actually take their course and officially join the cult. In a couple of weeks, it’s game on: I’ll start planting seeds indoors and nervously cross my fingers, praying for solid germination rates.

If my garden can survive my slightly chaotic style, it’s going to be epically beautiful this summer. And honestly, that’s the vibe I’m going for—cool, edgy, and a little wild, just like my planting schedule.

Scroll down to see 10 things I'm hoping to grow in my garden this summer.

🌷 10 Colorful Things to Grow in your Zone 5 Garden A Wyoming girl has high hopes of gardening success. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media