Winter’s Last Blast to Return to Casper Mountain for Day of Free Family Fun

Community members are invited to celebrate the final stretch of winter at Winter’s Last Blast, a free outdoor recreation event set for March 7 at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center.

The event, hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and a coalition of local partners, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers a full day of winter activities, outdoor education, and hands-on learning opportunities for families and visitors of all ages.

Organizers say the event is designed to introduce people to winter recreation in a welcoming, beginner-friendly environment. Participants will have the opportunity to try cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, watch biathlon demonstrations, and learn about outdoor safety from experienced instructors. Equipment will be available for those who want to try the sports for the first time.

“Winter’s Last Blast is a celebration of Wyoming’s outdoor heritage and the partnerships that make our public lands vibrant, accessible, and safe,” said Stacey Moore, education technician with the Bureau of Land Management. “Whether you’re trying a winter sport for the first time or deepening your connection to the outdoors, this event offers something for everyone.”

In addition to outdoor recreation activities, the event will feature interactive learning stations, youth art and science activities, sledding races, and a hot cocoa station. Organizers say the goal is to create a community gathering that blends recreation, education, and volunteer engagement.

Several regional organizations are collaborating to make the event possible, including the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, Wyoming State Parks, Natrona County Search and Rescue, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, Central Wyoming Trails Alliance, National Ski Patrol, Nicolaysen Art Museum and The Science Zone.

Organizers encourage participants to pre-register online, though walk-ups will also be welcome.

Event details:

What: Winter’s Last Blast – Free Community Winter Recreation Day

When: Friday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Casper Mountain Biathlon Center

Cost: Free and open to all ages

For additional information, residents can contact Austin Burgess with the Central Wyoming Trails Alliance at centralwyomingtrails@gmail.com

or 307-262-6923.

