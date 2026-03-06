A conservative activist handing out campaign contributions to lawmakers on the Wyoming House floor did not violate the state constitution or constitute legislative misconduct, the House Special Investigative Committee concluded in its final report, released Wednesday night.

The report, however, described the actions as “undesirable” and urged steps to prevent a recurrence, including updates to House rules and additional legislator training. “Dissemination and receipt of campaign contributions on the floor of the House is highly unusual and perhaps unprecedented in the history of the state,” the report states.

Committee Chairman Art Washut presented the report to the House three weeks after the incident first came to light. Washut emphasized that the committee’s work was a legislative fact-finding inquiry rather than a criminal or civil proceeding.

The investigation followed an incident on February 9, when Rebecca Bextel of Jackson handed campaign checks from Teton County donor Don Grasso to several Republican lawmakers after the House adjourned for the day. At least four lawmakers—Joe Webb, Marlene Brady, Darin McCann, and Chris Knapp—received checks ranging from $1,500 each.

A photograph circulated widely showing Bextel handing a check to McCann while Brady held another. WyoFile and the Jackson Hole News&Guide confirmed the events using security footage, interviews, and a social media post by Bextel describing the contributions as “lawful campaign checks.”

The House voted unanimously on February 12 to launch the investigative committee. A Democratic lawmaker from Jackson initially raised concerns about the timing of the check distribution relative to legislation Bextel had advocated for.

During the committee’s investigation, Washut suggested pausing the inquiry while the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation, but the House decided to proceed.

The committee’s report detailed nine findings, including that Nina Webber escorted Bextel onto the House floor and directed her to the lawmakers who received checks. The report also noted that the checks were distributed after adjournment and did not indicate a specific purpose.

While the committee found no evidence of constitutional or legislative rule violations, it acknowledged the “heightened scrutiny” such activity attracts given the symbolic and institutional significance of the House chamber.

Lawmakers reacted differently to the report. Tony Locke criticized it for not emphasizing the exoneration of the recipients, while J.D. Williams cautioned against deflecting from the ongoing criminal investigation.

The House unanimously accepted the report Wednesday night, with three members excused from the vote. Several lawmakers thanked the committee for its work, while others expressed concern over both the conduct and its public perception.

Here are 10 unique golf courses in Wyoming From towering rock formations to wide-open high desert, Wyoming offers some of the most unique golf experiences in the country. Players can tee off within sight of Devils Tower National Monument, play courses built on reclaimed oil fields, or line up a putt while elk graze in the distance. The state is home to championship-level layouts in Jackson Hole, rugged high-desert courses known for their massive long-distance holes, and historic fairways tucked against the scenic slopes of the Bighorn Mountains. Whether golfers are seeking dramatic scenery or a challenging round, Wyoming’s courses deliver a one-of-a-kind experience on the links. ⛳🏔️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media