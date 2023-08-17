July Yellowstone National Park Visits Up 63% From July 2022

Yellowstone National Park recreation visits in July rose significantly over the same month in 2022, according to a press release from the Park.

The Park hosted 969,692 recreational visits in July, a 63% increase from the 596,562 visits in July 2022, and a 4% increase from the 936,062 visits in July 2019.

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from the 1,855,396 visits in 2022, and up 7% from the 2,294,691 visits in 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years through July:

2023 – 2,463,202.

2022 – 1,855,396 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21 due to the unprecedented flooding. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.)

2021 – 2,668,765.

2020 – 1,674,699 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019 – 2,294,691.

2018 – 2,322,271.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the National Park Service Stats website.

