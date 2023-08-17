July Yellowstone National Park Visits Up 63% From July 2022
Yellowstone National Park recreation visits in July rose significantly over the same month in 2022, according to a press release from the Park.
The Park hosted 969,692 recreational visits in July, a 63% increase from the 596,562 visits in July 2022, and a 4% increase from the 936,062 visits in July 2019.
So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from the 1,855,396 visits in 2022, and up 7% from the 2,294,691 visits in 2019.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years through July:
More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the National Park Service Stats website.