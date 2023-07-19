Yellowstone Visits in June Up From a Year Ago

Yellowstone National Park visits in June rose substantially from the same month a year ago, according to a press release.

The Park hosted 847,864 recreation visits in June 2023.

That marked a 61% increase from June 2022, the month of the historic flood when the Park recorded 525,363 recreational visits, and an 8% increase in 781,853 visits from June 2019.

Park statisticians compare 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitation trends were unusual in 2020 and 2021, and the historic flood in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June.

So far in 2023, the Park has hosted 1,493,510 recreation visits, up 19% from 1,258,834 recreation visits in 2022, and up 10% from 1,358,629 visits in 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years through June:

2023 – 1,493,510.

2022 – 1,258,834. (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

2021 – 1,587,998.

2020 – 719,054 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 1,358,629.

2018 – 1,381,708

If you're planning to visit the Park, plan ahead by browsing the top things to know.

Protect the park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the National Park Service Stats website.

Finally, don't pet the fluffy cows or even get near the wildlife.

Garden Gait 2023: Wolf Creek, Red Buttes Village, and Beyond The weather was perfect and every garden looked stunning.