Yellowstone National Park sees 16% increase in October visitation

CASPER, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park experienced a significant surge in visitation this October, welcoming 346,025 recreation visits.

That marks a 16% increase compared to October 2023, which saw 299,127 visits, and a 9% increase from October 2021, with 316,662 visits, per a park press release.

Despite the increase in October, overall visitation for 2024 remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels. The park has hosted 4,692,810 recreation visits so far this year, reflecting a 6% increase from 2023 but a 2% decrease from 2021.

Park officials attribute the recent surge in October visitation to several factors, including favorable weather conditions and increased interest in outdoor recreation. However, the overall visitation trend continues to be impacted by the historic flood event in June 2022 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which led to temporary park closures and reduced access for visitors.

As Yellowstone transitions into the winter season, most roads within the park were closed to vehicle traffic at the end of October. The park will reopen for snowmobile and snowcoach travel Dec. 15, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the park’s winter wonderland.