Yellowstone National Park has raised the wildland fire danger to "very high" for the entire park, according to a news release Monday.

As of Monday, there are no active wildland fires in the park, nor are there any fire restrictions in the park.

The park reminds visitors that campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Before abandoning a campfires, make sure they are cold to the touch by soaking them, stirring them, feeling them, and repeating the process.

For more information, visit the Yellowstone website about current fire activity.

If fire-related closures occur, they will be listed on InciWeb.

Closures affecting Yellowstone roads will be listed on the park roads page.

Closures affecting park trails and trailheads will be listed on the backcountry situation report. Call 307-344-7102 for regular recorded updates.

