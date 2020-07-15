Yellowstone National Park Fire Danger Raised to High

Yellowstone National Park has raised the fire danger level to high, according to a news release on Wednesday.

There are currently no active wildland fires in the park, nor are there any fire restrictions currently in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning: Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Visit the park's website to stay informed about current fire activity.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park