Yellowstone East Entrance Set to Open Friday, Weather Permitting

Weather-permitting, the Yellowstone National Park road from the East Entrance -- 52 miles west of Cody, Wyoming -- to Fishing Bridge Junction (Sylvan Pass), and Canyon Village to Lake Village, will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Anticipate temporary road closures near Sylvan Pass because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures.

Likewise, visitors should watch for quickly changing weather conditions. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road.

Next week, roads to open at 8 a.m. May 12 include:

South Entrance to West Thumb.

West Thumb to Lake Village.

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass).

Tower Junction to Tower Fall.

At 8 a.m. May 26, the Park intends to open the road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass).

Come prepared because services in the spring are limited.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone or call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

The Park again cautions visitors about wildlife.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife.

Do not crowd or push wildlife, and be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year.

Wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack.

Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.

And don't pet the fluffy cows.

