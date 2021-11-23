WyoPreps Recognizes 3-Time All-State Football Players in Wyoming for 2021

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

All-State awards in high school football were announced last week by the Wyoming Coaches Association, and ten players achieved a very extraordinary accomplishment with that honor.

Per All-State records with the WCA, these ten players received this award for the third time in their careers. It includes a pair of teammates, and two of them were on a team that won a state championship during the 2021 season.

Here’s the group that received All-State accolades for the third time in their prep football career. They are listed alphabetically.

Lucas Chappell – Star Valley

Ryan Clapper – Southeast

Colter Dawson – Jackson

Lucas Engle – Riverton

Jake Hicks – Wheatland

Carter McComb – Sheridan (4A State Champions)

Dylan Molzahn – Lusk

Zander Risner – Little Snake River (1A-6 Man State Champions)

Sadler Smith – Jackson

Josh Thompson – Big Horn

WyoPreps extends our sincerest congratulations to all of these players.

Five juniors received all-state in 2021 for the second time in their career. They have an opportunity to join this elite group of players next year.

