It's the second week of the postseason for high school football in Wyoming with 10 semifinal games on Friday and Saturday.

Ten teams will advance to the five championship games next weekend in Laramie.

Here is the Semifinal Playoff Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the website.

Get our free mobile app

The number in parentheses is the playoff seed for each team.

Friday, November 4:

Class 1A-6 Man:

Final Score: (S1) #1 Little Snake River 71 (S3) #4 Encampment 8

3rd Qtr: (N1) #3 Burlington 58 (S2) #2 Dubois 22 - KTAK Listen Live

Class 1A-9 Man:

(W2) #3 Rocky Mountain at (E1) #1 Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live

Class 2A:

Final Score: (E1) #2 Big Horn 7 (W2) #3 Lyman 0

Class 3A:

(E2) #4 Buffalo at (W1) #1 Cody, 5 p.m. - KODI Listen Live or KBBS Listen Live

(W2) #2 Star Valley at (E1) #3 Douglas, 6 p.m. - KKTY Listen Live or SVI Media Watch Live

Class 4A:

(4) #4 Cheyenne Central at (1) #1 Sheridan, 6 p.m. - KWYO Listen Live

(3) #3 Natrona County at (2) #2 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m. - KFBC Listen Live

Saturday, November 5:

Class 1A-9 Man:

(W3) #5 Wind River at (W1) #2 Shoshoni, 2 p.m. - County10 Listen Live or KWYW Listen Live

Class 2A:

(W3) #5 Cokeville at (W1) #1 Lovell, 1 p.m. - SVI Listen Live