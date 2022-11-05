2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championships in Laramie
The championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie are set for next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.
These are the 10 teams and five matchups to determine who will be crowned champion in each of the five classifications of Wyoming High School Football.
Class 2A
Lovell (10-0) vs. Big Horn (9-1), noon Friday
Class 3A
Cody (10-0) vs. Star Valley (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday
Class 1A-6 Man
Little Snake River (10-0) vs. Burlington (9-1), 10 a.m. Saturday
Class 1A-9 Man
Pine Bluffs (10-0) vs. Shoshoni (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan (11-0) vs. Cheyenne East (10-1), 4 p.m. Saturday
