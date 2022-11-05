2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championships in Laramie

2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championships in Laramie

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie are set for next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.

These are the 10 teams and five matchups to determine who will be crowned champion in each of the five classifications of Wyoming High School Football.

Class 2A 

Lovell (10-0) vs. Big Horn (9-1), noon Friday

Class 3A 

Cody (10-0) vs. Star Valley (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday 

Class 1A-6 Man 

Little Snake River (10-0) vs. Burlington (9-1), 10 a.m. Saturday

Class 1A-9 Man

Pine Bluffs (10-0) vs. Shoshoni (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday 

Class 4A 

Sheridan (11-0) vs. Cheyenne East (10-1), 4 p.m. Saturday 

