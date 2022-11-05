2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championships in Laramie

The championship games at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie are set for next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.

These are the 10 teams and five matchups to determine who will be crowned champion in each of the five classifications of Wyoming High School Football.

Get our free mobile app

Class 2A

Lovell (10-0) vs. Big Horn (9-1), noon Friday

Class 3A

Cody (10-0) vs. Star Valley (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday

Class 1A-6 Man

Little Snake River (10-0) vs. Burlington (9-1), 10 a.m. Saturday

Class 1A-9 Man

Pine Bluffs (10-0) vs. Shoshoni (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan (11-0) vs. Cheyenne East (10-1), 4 p.m. Saturday

Big Horn-Mountain View Football Playoffs Big Horn-Mountain View Football Playoffs