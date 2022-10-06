Wyoming High School Football Week 6 Scoreboard: Oct. 6-8, 2022

The sixth week of prep football in Wyoming is on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The race for the playoffs is in high gear. Every team is in action but two are not because of a cancellation.

Here is the Week 6 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the website.

The games are listed by classification or other designation. The games are also listed by kick-off times with ones involving ranked teams given a higher priority.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 6

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #2 Shoshoni 28 #5 Big Piney 24 - Pehton Truempler's 3rd TD run on 4th & 7 with 1 min left gives Shoshoni the lead. Punchers had the lead after a fumble recovery and a 49-yard TD pass with 5:20 left.

Final Score: Wright 65 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 - the Panthers get their 1st win of the season. They led 52-0 at halftime.

Friday, Oct. 7

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

#4 Cheyenne Central at #2 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

#3 Natrona County at Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Laramie at #5 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

#1 Cody at #2 Star Valley, 5 p.m.

#3 Douglas at Riverton, 6 p.m.

#4 Buffalo at Worland, 6 p.m.

#5 Jackson at Green River, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.

Powell at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

1st Qtr: Thermopolis at #3 Lyman

#2 Tongue River at Burns, 6 p.m.

#4 Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)

Mountain View at #1 Lovell, 7 p.m.

Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Saratoga at #1 Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

#3 Wind River at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Lusk at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian - canceled; Chiefs receive a forfeit win.

#4 Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Halftime: Farson-Eden 61 H.E.M. 0

2nd Qtr: Hulett 16 Midwest 12

1st Qtr: #5 Kaycee at #3 Burlington

Out-of-State Opponent

Halftime: Rich County, Utah, 12 2A #5 Cokeville 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Class 1A-6 Man

#1 Little Snake River at #4 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona JV at 1A-6 Man #2 Dubois, noon