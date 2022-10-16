Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 13-15, 2022

Here we are in Week 7 of the prep football season in Wyoming. There are games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

All but one team will be in action this week. A lot is on the line for playoff berths and playoff seeds.

This is the Week 7 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the website.

The games are listed by classification or other designation. The games are also listed by kick-off times with ones involving ranked teams given a higher priority.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 13

Class 1A-9 Man

St. Stephens at Rocky Mountain – game canceled; forfeit win for the Grizzlies.

Final Score: #3 Shoshoni 25 #2 Wind River 14 - Pehton Truempler ran for 2 TDs and caught 1 TD pass for Shoshoni; the Wranglers clinched the conference title and home-field in the first 2 rounds of the playoffs; Wind River had 5 turnovers.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: Rocky Mountain 49 Natrona County JV 0 – replacement game

Friday, Oct. 14

Class 4A

Final Score: #1 Sheridan 28 #3 Natrona 22 - Coon with 124 rushing yards & 2 TDs. Powell has 157 yards rushing & 2 TDs for NC.

Final Score: #2 Cheyenne East 61 Cheyenne South 7 - Schlabs with 4 TDs for East, all in the 1st half. He caught 2, had a rush TD, and a punt return TD. Also added an interception.

Final Score: #4 Cheyenne Central 56 Campbell County 17 - Bartlett accounts for 357 yards of total offense and 5 TDs (2 rush, 3 passing) for Central.

Final Score: #5 Thunder Basin 65 Kelly Walsh 20 - KW had a 6-0 lead but trailed 28-6 at halftime.

Final Score: Rock Springs 35 Laramie 13 - Faigl throws for 241 yards, 2 TDs + 1 rush TD. Coombs adds 126 rush yards & 2 TDs for the Tigers.

Class 3A

Final Score: Jackson 17 #5 Powell 14

Final Score: #2 Star Valley 49 Green River 7 - Braves ran for 222 yards and threw for 224 yards. McClure with 4 TD passes.

Final Score: #3 Douglas 57 Rawlins 16

Final Score: #4 Buffalo 53 Riverton 21 - Hammond with 144 yards rushing & 3 TDs for the Bison. Patterson added 114 yards rushing and 2 TDs on the ground + a pass TD. Hutchison had 148 yards receiving and 2 TD catches for Riverton.

Final Score: Lander 31 Worland 13

Final Score: #1 Cody 48 Evanston 14 - Broncs exploded for 35 points in the 2nd Qtr.

Class 2A

Final Score: #4 Big Horn 14 #2 Tongue River 0 - Rams blank the Eagles and clinch the conference title and home field in the playoffs. The game was 0-0 at halftime.

Final Score: #5 Cokeville 49 Thermopolis 0 - Walker accounts for 5 TDs in the game for Cokeville. Had 2 passing, 2 rushing, and pick-6.

Final Score: #1 Lovell 33 Kemmerer 6

Final Score: Mountain View 52 Pinedale 0

Final Score: Torrington 22 Upton-Sundance 0 - Blazers keep playoff hopes alive.

Final Score: Burns 23 Wheatland 21

Final Score: Newcastle 26 Glenrock 12

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #4 Big Piney 58 Wyoming Indian 12

Final Score: #5 Southeast 47 Saratoga 14

Final Score: #1 Pine Bluffs 53 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6

Final Score: Riverside 48 Greybull 8

Final Score: Lusk 66 Guernsey-Sunrise 14

Final Score: Wright 26 Moorcroft 6

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: Meeteetse 65 Midwest 19

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: 2A #3 Lyman 6 Rich County, UT 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: #2 Dubois 78 H.E.M. 0

Final Score: Kaycee 46 Hulett 20 - Pierson had 157 yards rushing & 3 TDs, plus 38 defensive points, which included an interception for the Buckaroos.

Final Score: #1 Little Snake River 63 Farson-Eden 0

Final Score: #3 Burlington 50 Ten Sleep 0

Open Date : #4 Encampment (6-Man).