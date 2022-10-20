Wyoming High School Football Peak Preps 10-20-22

Weeks 6 and 7 of the high school season were completed over the last two weekends. Players across the state produced some significant statistics.

Here are some notable numbers on the gridiron in five statistical categories over the last two weeks.

Rushing:

6-Man = Kannadis Peroulis, Little Snake River – 257 yards (4 TDs, long 75, 23.4 yards per attempt) vs. Encampment on 10-8-22

9-Man = Maddox Ames, Rocky Mountain – 246 yards (2 TDs) vs. Riverside on 10-7-22

11-Man = Carter Bradshaw, Lyman – 212 yards (3 TDs) vs. Thermopolis on 10-7-22

Team = Farson-Eden – 525 yards vs. H.E.M. on 10-7-22

Team = Lyman – 499 yards vs. Thermopolis on 10-7-22

Passing:

11-Man = Taft McClure, Star Valley – 448 yards, 2 TDs vs. Cody on 10-7-22

9-Man = Champ Snivley, Big Piney – 223 yards, 2 TDs vs. Shoshoni on 10-6-22

Team = Star Valley – 448 yards vs. Cody on 10-7-22

Receiving:

11-Man = Saben Carlsen, Rock Springs – 198 yards on 3 receptions vs. South on 10-7-22

11-Man = Wyatt Crogg, Star Valley – 194 yards on 12 receptions vs. Cody on 10-7-22

All-Purpose Yards:

11-Man = Taft McClure, Star Valley – 459 yards vs. Cody on 10-7-22

11-Man = Keagan Bartlett, Central – 390 yards vs. Campbell County on 10-14-22

6-Man = Wyatt Trembly, East – 420 yards vs. Natrona JV on 10-8-22

Team = Pine Bluffs – 625 yards vs. Lingle-Ft. Laramie on 10-14-22

Defense:

6-Man = Wyatt Trembly, Dubois – 48 defensive points vs. H.E.M. on 10-15-22

6-Man = Joe Pina, Meeteetse – 48 defensive points vs. Midwest on 10-14-22

Scoring:

6-Man = Farson-Eden – 83 points vs. H.E.M. on 10-7-22

Below are the links to the midseason update and Week 5. You can compare how a few of these changes the leaderboard or come close to it.