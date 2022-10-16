Wyoming High School Football Standings: Oct. 16, 2022

The prep football season in Wyoming has finished seven weeks of the 2022 season.

These are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Teams are listed by their conference record, then their overall record. Tied teams are listed alphabetically unless a head-to-head game can break a tie.

Class 4A:

(Overall Record & Conference Record are the same)

Sheridan 8-0

Cheyenne East 7-1

Natrona County 6-2

Cheyenne Central 5-3

Thunder Basin 5-3

Campbell County 4-4

Rock Springs 3-5

Laramie 1-7

Kelly Walsh 1-7

Cheyenne South 0-8

Class 3A:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Douglas 6-1, 4-0

Lander 5-2, 3-1

Buffalo 4-3, 3-1

Worland 3-4, 1-3

Riverton 1-7, 1-3

Rawlins 1-6, 0-4

West Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Cody 7-0, 4-0

Star Valley 6-2, 3-1

Jackson 4-4, 2-2

Powell 4-4, 2-2

Green River 2-6, 1-3

Evanston 1-7, 0-4

Class 2A:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Tongue River 7-1, 5-1

Big Horn 6-1, 6-0

Burns 4-3, 4-2

Newcastle 3-4, 3-3

Torrington 3-5, 3-3

Wheatland 2-6, 2-4

Upton-Sundance 1-5, 1-5

Glenrock 1-6, 0-6

West Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Lovell 7-0, 5-0

Lyman 6-2, 4-1

Cokeville 6-1, 4-1

Mountain View 4-3, 2-3

Kemmerer 2-5, 2-3

Thermopolis 2-5, 1-4

Pinedale 0-7, 0-6

Class 1A 9-man:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Pine Bluffs 7-0, 6-0

Southeast 6-1, 6-0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 5-2, 4-2

Saratoga 3-4, 3-3

Lusk 3-4, 3-3

Wright 2-5, 2-4

Guernsey-Sunrise 0-7, 0-6

Moorcroft 0-7, 0-6

West Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Shoshoni 6-1, 6-0

Wind River 6-1, 5-1

Big Piney 5-2, 4-2

Rocky Mountain 5-2, 4-2

Riverside 4-3, 3-3

Greybull 2-5, 1-5

Wyoming Indian 2-5, 1-5

St. Stephens 0-8, 0-7 – Eagles' season has been canceled.

Class 1A 6-Man:

North Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Burlington 7-0, 5-0

Kaycee 5-2, 4-1

Meeteetse 3-5, 3-2

Hulett 2-5, 2-3

Midwest 4-4, 1-4

Ten Sleep 0-6, 0-5

South Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Little Snake River 7-0, 4-0

Dubois 6-1, 3-1

Encampment 4-2, 2-2

Farson-Eden 1-4, 1-3

H.E.M. 0-7, 0-4