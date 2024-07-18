Wyoming’s Above-Average Alcohol Consumption May Be Increasing the State’s DUI Deaths

An analysis looking at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals that eight of the ten states with the highest fatal DUI rates also report some of the highest alcohol consumption levels nationwide.

The study looks at the number of deadly crashes involving drivers under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or medication.

This was compared to the alcohol consumption rates per state, as per the World Population Review.

Wyoming is the eighth biggest DUI offender in the nation, with 17.3% of fatal crashes involving a driver under the influence. This could be linked to the state's annual alcohol consumption of 2.9 gallons per capita, which is 15% above the national average of 2.5 gallons.

Montana tops the list as the state most affected by DUI deaths, with almost one-third (32.5%) of fatal crashes involving impaired drivers. Montana's annual alcohol consumption is 3.3 gallons per capita, which is 32% higher than the national average.

Vermont follows, with 29% more alcohol consumed annually than the national average.

Idaho is third, Colorado fourth, and Delaware in fifth.

While some states exhibit high rates of impaired driving, others report lower percentages of intoxicated drivers involved in fatal crashes. Virginia stands out as the least-affected state, with just 3.8% of fatal crashes involving intoxicated drivers.

Following behind, Missouri has a relatively low percentage of 5%, and South Dakota comes in third with 5.1%. These states could serve as models for other states looking to improve road safety and reduce impaired driving fatalities.

Between 2018 and 2022, more than a quarter of a million (278,799) drivers were involved in fatal crashes across the United States. Out of these, 30,677 drivers were found to be under the influence, representing 11% of all deadly collisions.

The data indicates a one-fifth (22%) increase in impaired driving incidents over a five-year period:

2018: 5,405 impaired drivers in fatal crashes

2019: 5,289 impaired drivers in fatal crashes

2020: 6,440 impaired drivers in fatal crashes

2021: 6,949 impaired drivers in fatal crashes

2022: 6,594 impaired drivers in fatal crashes

“This data shows that there is an urgent need for support in states with high alcohol consumption. Enhanced law enforcement efforts, such as increasing the number of sobriety checkpoints in drink and drug driving hot spots, could be the way forward" notes injury lawyer Brader Scott.

“Public awareness campaigns can also go a long way in educating local communities about the dangers and legal consequences of driving under the influence. It won’t take just one solution but a combination of education, enforcement, and better support systems that will make a real difference.”

Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving A study using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 to 2021 determines which states have the highest rates of driver fatalities on freeways. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media