Wyoming Wrestlers Hit The Mats For State Championships This Weekend
The 2026 state championships are underway.
For the nezt two days, wrestlers from across Wyoming will battle for gold in 14 weight classes — crowning champions in the girls division and three boys divisions. The tournament runs February 26 through February 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Thursday’s opening session featured first-round and quarterfinal matchups, setting the tone for a packed weekend of competition.
More information, brackets and updated results are available through the Wyoming High School Activities Association website. Check out photos from the girls' wrestling below. Check out photos below. We will continue adding to this collection throughout the night, check back for more!
WHSAA Girls State Wrestling Photos
February 26, 2026. Wrestlers from across Wyoming are battling it out February 26–28 at the Ford Wyoming Center. Eight mats running all weekend — and it all comes down to Saturday’s championship finals 💪
