Wyoming Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Near Pinedale

A Wyoming woman, 67, died after a head-on collision near Pinedale, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 near milepost 95, US 191.

According to the crash summary:

The GMC Yukon was southbound on US 191 near milepost 95, while traveling southbound in the northbound lane of travel.

The GMC collided head-on with the Nissan Armada.

After the collision, the GMC rotated 180 degrees and came to rest in the southbound lane facing north.

The Nissan came to rest in the northbound ditch facing east.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

Road conditions were icy with an overcast.

This is the 128th fatality this year, compared to 109 at the same time last year.