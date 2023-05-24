FORECAST: Rain and Thunderstorms for the Next Few Days

Wednesday is going to feature scattered rain and thunderstorms pretty much all day and night if the forecast is right.

The storms could produce small hail, gusty wind, and heavy rain. New rainfall between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

It'll be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees.

Tonight will have the same conditions.

Thursday has a 50% chance of precipitation with the same scattered showers and thunder after noon. The high creeps up to 81 degrees.

