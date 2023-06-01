The Casper Police Department on Thursday released the patrol car dash cam video of the high-speed chase last week that killed one man and injured three passengers.

The chase started early Monday morning, May 23, on northbound Wyoming Boulevard, turned west on East Second Street, reached speeds of 90 mph, and ended when the car entered downtown, hit a concrete planter, flipped and crashed.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Adonis Lee Little Dog of Casper, according to a press release from Natrona County Coroner James Whipps. The three passengers were taken to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

The Department conducted a news conference that Monday afternoon during which the video was shown.

However, the video did not have audio and Police Chief Keith McPheeters narrated what happened.

As sirens of other vehicles of first responders blare the dash-cam video ends when the pursuing officer drives to the crash site and says, "Hold the air. Rollover, rollover. Wolcott. Right now."

The video ends with a note from the Department that the press release from the news conference is available on its YouTube comments section and its website.