Travelers along Interstates 25 and 80 are being met with an ominous sight: semi-trucks lying on their sides, some of which have remained stranded for days. One such rig, perched precariously on a guardrail near milepost 279 on I-80, has become a stark symbol of the relentless windstorm hammering the region.

Since Tuesday, 39 blow-overs have been reported across Central and Southeastern Wyoming as hurricane-force gusts tear across the plains. The infamous “Dangerous Trio” — Wyo Hill on I-25 (MM 2–3), Bordeaux on I-25 (MM 71), and Cooper Cove on I-80 (MM 279) — once again live up to their reputation. But the destruction doesn’t end there.

High winds between Laramie and Elk Mountain on I-80, and Cheyenne to Wheatland on I-25, have turned long stretches of highway into danger zones. Of the 13 documented blow-overs on I-80, a staggering nine occurred within a six-mile stretch near Cooper Cove, underscoring the extraordinary intensity of this week’s storm.

Authorities previously closed both I-25 and I-80 to light, high-profile vehicles under 50,000 pounds, pleading with drivers to stay off the interstates until conditions ease. Emergency crews are stretched thin as they respond to overturned trucks and battered vehicles.

For non-commercial travelers, officials urge extreme caution: slow down, respect the conditions, and move over for emergency responders.

This wind event, they warn, is no ordinary storm.

“If your vehicle weighs less than 60,000 pounds,” officials cautioned during the gusty string of days, “stay off the road. Mother Nature is making it clear who’s in charge.”

Bevy of Semis Fall Victim to Wyoming Wind Between December 9 and 12 the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted pictures showing the power of Wyoming wind. During the winter months (November through March), winds commonly reach sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts often soaring to 50 or 60 mph or more. High wind warnings often cover portions of central Wyoming, with peak gusts sometimes reaching 100 mph or higher.