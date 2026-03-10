Wyoming’s U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman has issued a statement addressing recent concerns over a policy at the Teton County Jail that grants federal immigration authorities extra time to take custody of individuals in the country illegally. Here’s what she had to say, sent in an email to the press.

Overview:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which operates under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), uses immigration detainers to coordinate with local law enforcement when someone in custody may be removable under federal immigration law."

"An ICE detainer allows a local jail to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond their normal release time so federal agents can take custody of that individual. This allows ICE to safely transfer detainees directly from a secure facility rather than attempting to locate them later in the community."

"In March 2025, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office adopted a policy allowing the jail to honor these detainer requests. Since the policy took effect, approximately 140 individuals have been transferred from the Teton County Jail to ICE custody."

"Recent national tragedies underscore why this coordination matters. In Fairfax County, Virginia, a mother named Stephanie Minter was fatally stabbed at a bus stop by Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien with more than 30 prior arrests. Fairfax County operates under policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration detainers, and local authorities released Jalloh from custody rather than honoring an ICE request to take custody of him. Cases like this highlight the risks when repeat offenders remain in communities instead of being transferred to federal immigration authorities. Sanctuary policies that restrict cooperation with ICE can allow criminal illegal aliens to be released instead of being transferred directly to federal custody."

"Recently, DHS launched the “Worst of the Worst” portal, a searchable database of criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE across the country for serious crimes such as homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, and child abuse. The portal provides transparency and allows Americans to see exactly who ICE is arresting and removing from our communities."

WY It Matters:

"Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility carried out by DHS and ICE, but cooperation with local law enforcement plays a critical role in keeping communities safe."

"ICE detainers allow federal officers to take custody of individuals already arrested for local offenses, ensuring that those who are in the country illegally are properly processed under federal law instead of being released back into the community."

"The criminals highlighted in DHS’s “Worst of the Worst” portal demonstrate why this coordination is so important. Many were first encountered by local law enforcement before being transferred to ICE custody. When local agencies cooperate with federal authorities, dangerous individuals can be removed safely and efficiently. Without this cooperation, ICE agents are often forced to locate individuals after they are released, which can lead to more dangerous at-large arrests in neighborhoods and communities."

