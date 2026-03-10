Casper native and U.S. Army veteran Kevin Christensen has announced he is running as a Republican for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to his campaign website, Christensen grew up in Casper and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School before attending the University of Wyoming, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He later received master’s degrees from Florida Institute of Technology and National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Christensen served 27 years in the U.S. Army, earning several decorations including the Air Medal with four awards, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Army Combat Action Badge and a Valorous Unit Citation while serving as the commanding officer of Task Force Gunslinger in Iraq.

After his military service, Christensen led the High Plains District of the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming from 2019 to 2025. He currently works as a facility manager in Denver. Christensen has been married to Cheyenne native Amber Lee for 36 years.

According to his campaign website, Christensen’s platform focuses on protecting Wyoming’s land while supporting responsible energy development, grazing, recreation and tourism. He also describes himself as a fiscal conservative who supports balanced budgets, reducing government waste and investing in policies that strengthen Wyoming’s economy.

Christensen joins four other Republicans seeking the state’s lone U.S. House seat. The seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman, who announced a run in December for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

Other Republicans in the race include Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, Casper-raised military veteran David Giralt and Casper businessman Reid Rasner.

