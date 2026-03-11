Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (03/10/26 - 03/11/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Malloy, 43, Fail to comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Estelle Little Thunder, 26, Serve Jail Time

Jerry Shrock, 45, Fail to Comply

Benjamin Costalez, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole

Shelly Parker, 52, District Court Bench Warrant

Wilber Gonzalez-Lopez, 36, Immigration Hold

Yair Vasquez-Reyes, 23, Immigration Hold

Amber Ferre, 33, Hold for probation and parole, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Benjamin Johnson, 24, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III

Darell Booker, 42, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Kooper Cavender, 26, Fail to Comply

Lakreshia Winters, 41, Criminal Warrant

Jason Tomasini, 47, Hold for probation and Parole

Claude Duran, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole

Alex Sanchez, 38, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

🌷 10 Colorful Things to Grow in your Zone 5 Garden A Wyoming girl has high hopes of gardening success. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media