Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (03/10/26 - 03/11/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/10/26 – 03/11/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michael Malloy, 43, Fail to comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Estelle Little Thunder, 26, Serve Jail Time
Jerry Shrock, 45, Fail to Comply
Benjamin Costalez, 40, Hold for Probation and Parole
Shelly Parker, 52, District Court Bench Warrant
Wilber Gonzalez-Lopez, 36, Immigration Hold
Yair Vasquez-Reyes, 23, Immigration Hold
Amber Ferre, 33, Hold for probation and parole, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Benjamin Johnson, 24, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III
Darell Booker, 42, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Kooper Cavender, 26, Fail to Comply
Lakreshia Winters, 41, Criminal Warrant
Jason Tomasini, 47, Hold for probation and Parole
Claude Duran, 39, Hold for Probation and Parole
Alex Sanchez, 38, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
