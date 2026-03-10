This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kevin Lane, 58, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Cody Davies, 50, Serve Jail Time

Mason Jonas, 22, Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Lambson, 36, Fail to appear

Cesar Contreras Vera, 49, Immigration Hold

Narciso Lopez, 41, Criminal Warrant

Derrick Jonas, 39, Fail to Appear

Zane Swensen, 28, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Insurance violation-No insurance

Dustin Burke, 47, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Ty Patterson, 33, Fail to appear, AGGRA ASSAULT & BATTERY ON CORRECTIONS O, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR

Michael Malloy, 43, Fail to comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

🌷 10 Colorful Things to Grow in your Zone 5 Garden A Wyoming girl has high hopes of gardening success. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media