The Wyoming Rescue Mission is asking the community to help support people experiencing homelessness this Easter through its “Every Sole Matters” shoe drive.

The campaign is collecting new men’s, women’s and children’s tennis shoes that will be distributed to guests on April 2. Organizers say the effort is meant to provide practical support while also restoring dignity for people who may be struggling.

“A new pair of shoes not only protects their health but also reminds them that their community cares,” said Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

According to the organization, many people staying at the mission walk long distances each day to reach jobs, appointments or essential services, making reliable footwear especially important.

Community members are encouraged to donate new tennis shoes by March 23 to ensure they can be distributed before Easter.

Donations can be dropped off at the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s Park Street Center, located at Wyoming Rescue Mission Park Street Center.

The organization says individuals, churches, businesses and community groups are all encouraged to participate in the drive and help provide a small but meaningful resource for neighbors in need.

