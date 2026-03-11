Is Wyoming Really America’s ‘Energy Breadbasket’? This Senator Thinks So

Yesterday on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) described Wyoming as “America’s energy breadbasket” and told colleagues that the United States is “no longer utterly dependent on the Middle East for energy,” calling the nation “the number one producer of oil in the world.”

Official energy statistics support the claim that the U.S. has been the world’s largest crude oil producer in recent years, consistently outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia in total output since at least 2018. Recent government and industry data show that U.S. crude oil production has reached historically high levels, with weekly figures in early 2026 approaching 13.7 million barrels per day and projections for annual averages exceeding 13 million barrels. In 2023, the U.S. averaged nearly 12.9 million barrels per day, breaking previous production records.

Barrasso also noted that U.S. production today is “more than double what we produced 15 years ago.” Indeed, crude oil output has grown substantially since the early 2000s, driven largely by hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling technologies. Comparing figures from roughly 2008–2010—when output was closer to 5 million barrels per day—production has more than doubled over that period.

While higher domestic oil production has reduced U.S. dependence on Middle Eastern imports, the country still participates in the global oil market and imports certain grades of crude from countries including Canada and Mexico. Domestic production alone does not fully shield the U.S. from global price fluctuations, supply chain dependencies, or refinery-specific constraints.

The senator emphasized the broader significance of American energy production, framing it as a cornerstone of national strength, economic stability, and global influence.

Barrasso urged lawmakers to pass his Pay Less at the Pump Act, which would repeal a $12 billion tax on crude oil enacted in 2022. He argued that the legislation would lower fuel costs for Americans and further encourage domestic energy production, reflecting broader Republican policy priorities.

Critics — including Democratic lawmakers during committee discussions — argue that repealing the $12 billion crude oil tax may have limited impact on consumer gasoline prices, given that fuel costs are largely determined by global markets rather than domestic taxes alone. Analysts note that factors such as OPEC production decisions, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, natural disasters affecting refineries, and global demand fluctuations often play a larger role in shaping gas prices than U.S. production levels or taxes.

Some economists also warn that repealing the tax could reduce federal revenue without guaranteeing significant relief at the pump. That revenue, opponents say, helps fund environmental cleanup, infrastructure, and other programs that indirectly support energy production and public safety. Furthermore, critics argue that prioritizing fossil fuel incentives may undermine long-term investment in renewable energy and efficiency measures.

As of now, the bill’s prospects in the Senate remain uncertain, and it has not yet advanced out of committee or reached the Senate floor for a full vote. But let's get back to the "energy breadbasket of the world" part.

On a worldwide scale, Wyoming’s production is small compared with top global producers, but according to state and federal energy data, Wyoming has been the leading coal producer in the nation since the mid‑1980s, often accounting for roughly 40 % or more of U.S. coal production. It is also the leading uranium-producing state, contributing to the country’s nuclear energy supply, and produces oil and natural gas.

