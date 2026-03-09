The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has granted a crucial state water quality permit for the controversial Seminoe pumped storage hydroelectric project, marking the largest state-level milestone for the project. Known as a “section 401” certificate, the permit ensures that state water quality standards are met before the project can proceed, though federal approvals, including from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), are still required.

The Seminoe project, proposed by Black Canyon Hydro, would use pumped water storage technology to generate electricity by moving water between Seminoe and Kortes reservoirs on the North Platte River. While supporters cite renewable energy benefits, environmental groups have raised concerns about impacts on one of Wyoming’s most prized fisheries.

The Miracle Mile, a 15-mile stretch of the North Platte River immediately downstream of the Seminoe and Kortes dams, is internationally renowned for trout fishing. It is designated an Outstanding Resource Water, a classification under Wyoming law requiring “no further degradation from human activity.” The DEQ certificate includes strict thresholds for water quality, including turbidity from daily flushing operations and water temperature, and allows for temporary shutdowns of the facility if conditions exceed allowable limits.

Trout are extremely sensitive to temperature changes, and the cold-water environment of the Miracle Mile is especially at risk during periods of low river flow and hot, dry weather.

This year, Wyoming has experienced record-warm winter temperatures, along with well-below-average snowpack, exacerbating the river’s vulnerability. In February, the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office issued a “priority administration” order restricting water diversions from the North Platte River and its tributaries due to drought conditions. The Bureau of Reclamation has also highlighted the need for careful reservoir management to meet downstream water delivery obligations.

Despite these concerns, environmental groups acknowledge that the DEQ process incorporated public feedback. The 19-page certificate and accompanying 115-page adaptive management plan lay out monitoring requirements and operational triggers designed to protect water quality and fish habitat. “There are modest improvements,” Harrington said. “The state has made an effort, but there are still key issues, such as a full operational shutdown under extreme conditions, that we recommended.”

Officials with DEQ emphasize that ongoing monitoring will inform adjustments to the project’s operations. Adaptive management strategies are intended to respond to real-time conditions, particularly in the face of changing climate patterns and increasingly frequent droughts. Stakeholders, including anglers, local businesses dependent on recreational fishing, and conservation groups, stress the need for vigilance as the project moves forward.

The Seminoe pumped storage project represents a significant test for Wyoming, balancing renewable energy development with environmental protection. As state and federal approvals progress, monitoring and public engagement will continue to play a central role in ensuring that the Miracle Mile trout fishery and the region’s ecosystem are safeguarded.

Wyoming residents and stakeholders are closely watching the project, and updates on operational plans and water quality monitoring will be critical in the coming months.

