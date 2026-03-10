Wyoming Is Part of a Small but Growing “Medical Freedom” Trend

Wyoming’s new stem cell law puts the state in the middle of a growing national divide over how experimental medical treatments should be regulated. Across the U.S., states are taking very different approaches — from heavily funding research to loosening rules around unapproved therapies.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed the Stem Cell Freedom Act into law after it passed unanimously in the Wyoming Legislature, with the measure set to take effect July 1.

The law allows doctors in Wyoming to provide some stem cell treatments that have not yet received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as long as certain conditions are met.

Other states moving in this direction include:

Florida

Utah

Texas

Montana

For example, Florida passed a law allowing physicians to administer certain stem cell therapies for wound care, orthopedic issues, and pain management even though they are not fully FDA-approved, provided patients sign informed consent forms acknowledging the risks.

Utah also passed legislation allowing the use of placental stem cells without federal approval, which some experts warn could undermine federal regulatory authority.

These laws are typically framed as “Right to Try” expansions — policies designed to give patients access to experimental treatments sooner.

While stem cell research is legal in many states, the clinical use of experimental therapies is generally limited to regulated clinical trials or federal expanded-access programs.

That means Wyoming’s law could allow procedures that patients in many other states cannot legally receive outside a trial.

The “Medical Tourism” Competition

States adopting more permissive laws — including Wyoming — are often hoping to attract:

regenerative medicine companies

longevity or biotech startups

patients traveling for experimental treatments

For example, Montana has been actively trying to attract biotech companies and experimental therapy clinics through expanded Right-to-Try policies.

Wyoming could compete in this same emerging market.

A High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy

Ultimately, Wyoming is taking a relatively bold approach compared to most states. The policy could spark innovation, attract investment, and expand treatment options if the therapies prove effective.

But critics say the state may also be assuming medical, regulatory, and reputational risks if treatments offered under the law fail to meet expectations or lead to patient harm.

Whether the Stem Cell Freedom Act turns Wyoming into a leader in regenerative medicine — or a testing ground for controversial therapies — will likely depend on how responsibly the law is implemented and how the science behind these treatments develops in the coming years.

Regulatory and Ethical Questions

The law also raises questions about how Wyoming will regulate the growing field of regenerative medicine. Federal regulators — particularly the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — have taken action in recent years against clinics nationwide that market stem cell treatments without sufficient evidence.

If Wyoming becomes a center for these therapies, state agencies may face new pressure to monitor clinics, ensure safety standards, and protect patients from misleading claims.

There are also ethical debates surrounding the bill. The law specifically prohibits the use of stem cells derived from abortion-related tissue, reflecting political and cultural considerations within the state. While that restriction addresses one ethical concern for some supporters, it also limits certain types of research used elsewhere in regenerative medicine.

In the coming years, how effectively Wyoming balances medical innovation with patient safety may determine whether the law becomes a model for other states — or a cautionary example in the national debate over experimental treatments.

