Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray sharply criticized the state’s handling of the Pronghorn H2, LLC wind energy project in Converse County after Governor Mark Gordon announced on December 18 that his appointed Attorney General would appeal a court ruling reversing the project’s approval.

Judge F. Scott Peasley earlier this month overturned the State Board of Land Commissioners’ April 3 decision to approve the lease, ruling that the project did not meet state requirements because it would not feed electricity into the grid—a key condition under Wyoming’s wind leasing rules. Gray, the sole board member to oppose the project in April, said the appeal process lacked transparency and bypassed the Board’s authority to consider public input.

“I am extremely disturbed by the way that the State Board of Land Commissioners meeting was conducted today,” Gray said. “As the only member of the Board to vote against these wind leases back in April, I was prepared to vote against any motion to appeal Judge Peasley’s decision reversing this outrageously wrong wind lease in Converse County. Instead, Governor Gordon’s appointed Attorney General’s decision to appeal this, with no motion approving this decision, was completely wrong.”

Gray also criticized the approach taken by the Governor’s office, saying it effectively shut down discussion of legal and procedural concerns surrounding the project. “The tactics used by Governor Gordon and those in power to shut down any discussion of these issues, including the legal issues brought in this case, is absolutely ridiculous,” Gray said. “I will continue to oppose these Sidewinder and Pronghorn wind leases. These projects are wrong for Wyoming.”

Supporters of the Pronghorn H2 project, which is designed to produce green hydrogen using wind-generated power, argue it would bring investment and economic benefits to Converse County. Opponents, including local ranchers, have raised concerns about compliance with state leasing rules and the potential environmental impact on wildlife habitats.

The Attorney General’s appeal will now move forward, with the outcome likely to influence how Wyoming reviews and approves future wind energy projects. With stakes high for both energy development and local land use, the dispute highlights deep divisions over Wyoming’s approach to wind energy.

