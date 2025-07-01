Wildfires in Wyoming: Taylor Draw Fire now 25% Contained; Horse Creek Fire 59%
Wildfire season has begun.
Over the weekend the Taylor Draw fire started. It's now up to 1,257 acres and is 25% contained.
"Fire crews from the all over the county as well as the Bureau of Land Management are actively engaging this fire" said the Carbon County sheriff in a social media statement on June 29.
As of three hours ago, the Yoder Volunteer Fire Department said Brush 41 and Brush 31 with six firefighters remain on the Taylor Draw Fire.
Other Significant Fire Activity in Wyoming
The Horse Fire in Western Wyoming's Bridger National Forest is now up to 2,795 acres and is 59% contained. It was determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
The fire was initially reported on the morning of June 13, 2025. The fire is in an area near the confluence of South Horse Creek and Cow Creek, about 10 miles west of Merna, Wyoming, and is burning in heavy timber and slash.
Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season
