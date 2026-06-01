Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/29/26 — 06/01/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cody Coviello Hodge, 20, ELUDE POLICE (FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO E, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Careless Driving, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol

As'sher Pettry, 24, Fail to Comply

Nixon Campos-Robles, 21, Immigration Hold

Maverick Croaker, 18, Immigration Hold

Levi Wirtala, 43, Fail to Comply

Paul Tolliver, 40, Criminal Warrant

Luke Steensen, 39, Drive W/O interlock Device

Hyla Jonas, 51, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, EXPIRED TEMPORARY LISCENSE PERMIT/IMPROP, Fail to Comply

Rhonda Miller, 56, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Michael McLaughlin, 31, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Gregory Dudley, 45, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Kenneth Trillo, 18, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Brant Blocker, 19, Hold for probation and parole, under 21-Consume Alcohol, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Justin Coatney, 40, Hold for probation and parole

Kaitlenn Woodle, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Laramie Stamper, 37, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Brian Browning, 38, Public Intoxication prohibited

Ajay Kennedy, 24, Fail to Appear

Joshua Roberts, 47, Camping Restricted-In the City A

Joseph Gates, 27, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000, Reckless Driving

Rabinson Xol-Misti, 21, Immigration Hold

Joshua Kress, 48, Assault and Battery, Disturbing the peace-causes, provokes, e, Parking-Critical Closure

Natalie Pallares, 41, Criminal Warrant

Amena Cowen, 40, Fail to Appear

William Klaproth, 33, DWUI

Zane Gary, Reckless Driving, exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Drive while Lic Cancelled, suspended, OR, Right of way for emergency Veh, Valid Driver Lic

Domingo Martinez, 51, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Joshua Roberts, 47, Loitering

Thomas Brown, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted-Public B

Brendin Lehman, 20, Fail to Comply