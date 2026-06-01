Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/29/26 — 06/01/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/29/26 — 06/01/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cody Coviello Hodge, 20, ELUDE POLICE (FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO E, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Careless Driving, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol
As'sher Pettry, 24, Fail to Comply
Nixon Campos-Robles, 21, Immigration Hold
Maverick Croaker, 18, Immigration Hold
Levi Wirtala, 43, Fail to Comply
Paul Tolliver, 40, Criminal Warrant
Luke Steensen, 39, Drive W/O interlock Device
Hyla Jonas, 51, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, EXPIRED TEMPORARY LISCENSE PERMIT/IMPROP, Fail to Comply
Rhonda Miller, 56, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Michael McLaughlin, 31, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Gregory Dudley, 45, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Kenneth Trillo, 18, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Brant Blocker, 19, Hold for probation and parole, under 21-Consume Alcohol, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Justin Coatney, 40, Hold for probation and parole
Kaitlenn Woodle, 28, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Laramie Stamper, 37, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Brian Browning, 38, Public Intoxication prohibited
Ajay Kennedy, 24, Fail to Appear
Joshua Roberts, 47, Camping Restricted-In the City A
Joseph Gates, 27, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000, Reckless Driving
Rabinson Xol-Misti, 21, Immigration Hold
Joshua Kress, 48, Assault and Battery, Disturbing the peace-causes, provokes, e, Parking-Critical Closure
Natalie Pallares, 41, Criminal Warrant
Amena Cowen, 40, Fail to Appear
William Klaproth, 33, DWUI
Zane Gary, Reckless Driving, exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Drive while Lic Cancelled, suspended, OR, Right of way for emergency Veh, Valid Driver Lic
Domingo Martinez, 51, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Joshua Roberts, 47, Loitering
Thomas Brown, 54, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted-Public B
Brendin Lehman, 20, Fail to Comply