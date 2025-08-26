Wildfires Rage In Wyoming With Dollar Lake Fire Leading The Pack

There are currently five wildfires burning in the state of Wyoming.

At last update the Dollar Lake Fire was at 11,510 acres and 0% contained. It is located 32 miles of Pinedale.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest has closed the surrounding area within a 5-mile radius.

Where the Green River exits Green River Lake, the lake shore becomes the boundary along to the south where it meets the Bridger Wilderness boundary. From there it follows the Wilderness boundary south to the South Fork of Gypsum Creek. Then it follows the South Fork of Gypsum Creek southwest to State Highway 352 where the pavement turns to dirt road.

The area east of the road (FS600) is closed north, up to Green River Lakes Road at its junction with Union Pass.

The Kendall Valley area in Cora, Wyoming is in "ready" mode for evacuation.

The U.S. Forest Service's latest update on the Willow Creek Fire shows it is now up to 3,820 acres and 12% contained. The fire is located in the Bridger Teton National Forest about three miles south of the town Smoot.

Though the highway has reopened, travelers should be cautious of fire vehicles and equipment in the area as well as smoke impacts.

The Red Canyon Fire is now 78% contained at 124,709 acres. That is in the Wind River/ Bighorn Basin District.

Spring Creek Fire in Washakie County is now 95% contained at 3,594 acres.

And the Bull Lake Fire 42 miles northwest of Riverton is 95% contained at 525 acres.

"Hot, dry conditions continue across much of the West. Very low humidity, gusty winds, and isolated thunderstorms are expected to challenge firefighters in several regions. Predictive Services has issued fuels and fire danger advisories for parts of Nevada, Utah, Idaho, California, Colorado, and Wyoming, highlighting how quickly new ignitions could spread" this per the National Interagency Fire Center.

"As of today, 18 incident management teams are assigned to large fires nationwide, with 19,179 wildland firefighters and support personnel committed to incidents. Resources include 389 crews, 983 engines, 136 helicopters, four Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) airtankers, and six U.S. Army medevac helicopters."

"This fire year reminds us that it takes all of us. The 2025 National Fire Year Themes: focus on keeping firefighters and the public safe, working together to protect communities, reducing smoke impacts, and being responsible when we enjoy public lands. Whether you are at home or out on the landscape, your choices matter. Together, we can make our communities more resilient and reduce preventable wildfires" (NIFC).

