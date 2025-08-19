The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) recently finished a huge initiative to publish an updated Uranium Map of the state that was last updated in 2010.

They've consolidated an enormous amount of data into a single digital platform that houses decades of exploration, mining, and geologic information.

The map allows you to hover over active mines to learn more about the permit, permit type, company and more. See an example below.

Currently, there are five active uranium mining operations in Wyoming. These mines primarily utilize in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. Four of these mines are located in the Powder River Basin, with the fifth in the Great Divide Basin.

Here's a more detailed look:

Smith Ranch-Highland: Operated by Cameco, this mine has been in continuous ISR operation since the early 1990s.

Willow Creek: Uranium One, Inc. resumed operations here, previously known as Irigary and Christensen Ranch.

North Butte: Also operated by Cameco, this mine is located near Pumpkin Buttes.

Lost Creek: Ur-Energy's mine, located in Sweetwater County, started operations in 2013.

Nichols Ranch: ISR operations commenced in 2014, a few miles south of Willow Creek.

Uranium is primarily used as fuel in nuclear reactors to generate electricity. It is this process, in effect 'burning' uranium, which occurs in a nuclear reactor. The heat is used to make steam to produce electricity.

In 2022, Kazakhstan alone produced 43% of the world's uranium from mines, while Canada and Australia followed with 15% and 11% respectively, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia are the countries with the most uranium mines and production, together accounting for a significant portion of global uranium output.

Wyoming, however, is well-positioned to become a major player in the global uranium market, potentially reclaiming its status as a uranium powerhouse.

In fact, right now there is a massive gathering in Natrona County for a Global Uranium Symposium.

Wyoming is home to the largest known uranium ore reserves in the United States, and has historically ranked No. 1 in uranium production nationally.

