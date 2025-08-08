A massive gathering for the U2025 Global Uranium Symposium is coming to Casper, Wyoming from August 18 to the 21.

Wyoming is home to the largest known uranium ore reserves in the United States, and has historically ranked No. 1 in uranium production nationally.

The Cowboy State is poised to play a significant role in mining uranium ore as the demand for nuclear power generation rises.

The event advertises a celebration of uranium professionals and education on how the power of uranium is being unleashed, supplying energy to the world.

"Bringing together experts, industry leaders, and innovators, this event will provide insights into the latest technologies, market trends, and regulatory developments shaping the mining, metallurgy and exploration sector" reads an event page.

"Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to the field, this conference offers valuable networking opportunities, engaging discussions, and cutting-edge presentations. Don’t miss out on the chance to stay ahead in this dynamic industry!"

They've arranged several extra curriculars including a golf tournament at Three Crowns on Monday, a shooting range competition at Wyoming Gun Company, and dinners at an unnamed Western Barn Venue, cowboy poetry, and stand up comedy. They've even arranged fly fishing on the North Platte River and an ATV tour into the Laramie Mountains south of Glenrock and Douglas.

The main event is on Tuesday, August 19, and will feature opening remarks from Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco and Governor Mark Gordon. Other speakers include Amir Adnani, the President and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp. Senator Lummis and Congresswoman Hageman will share a legislative update.

Other notable guests and speakers include a representative with the Idaho National Labs, the Executive Vice President and President of the Uranium Producers of America, the Managing Principal with Nuclear Fuel Associates LLC, and a geologist with the Wyoming State Geological Survey.

See a detailed schedule here.

May 22, 1957 map pinpoints Gas Hills uranium field in Central Wyoming. Photo Credit: Denver Post via Getty Images. May 22, 1957 map pinpoints Gas Hills uranium field in Central Wyoming. Photo Credit: Denver Post via Getty Images. loading...

