Wyoming Under Air Quality Advisory — Again — Thanks to Wildfires

In what has become an ongoing late summer and early fall theme for Wyoming, the National Weather Service has issued yet another air quality advisory for the Cowboy State.

The alert will carry through at least noon Friday. It's recommended that the elderly, young children and people with respiratory issues avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities.

Impacted counties include:

Big Horn

Hot Springs

Fremont

Johnson

Lincoln

Natrona

Park

Sublette

Sweetwater

Teton

Washakie

Laramie

Albany

Carbon

Platte

Goshen

According to CNN, smoke from the wildfires reached Europe last week.

In addition to the air quality alert, huge swaths of the Cowboy State are under a Red Flag warning. Several parts of Wyoming stand to set record-high temperatures for September 24.