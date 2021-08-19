Very little of Wyoming was under an air quality alert for the first time in what seems like forever on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the only area in Wyoming under an air quality advisory was Sheridan County.

Get our free mobile app

That advisory expired at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The recent rash of advisories, of course, is due to wildfires burning in the American West.

Under an air quality alert, the elderly, young children and those with breathing issues should minimize their outdoor activities and physical exertion.

But the Wyoming Department of Health further advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

The National Weather Service issues the advisories on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.